New Zealand

Auckland traffic: Delays around Waterview Tunnel after earlier closure

Northbound traffic going into the Waterview Tunnel can expect delays this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

NZ Herald

Motorists using Auckland's Waterview Tunnel face delays after an overheight vehicle forced a temporary closure early this morning.

Road authorities alerted motorists shortly before 7.30am that the northbound tunnel would be closed temporarily due to an issue with an overheight vehicle.

"Expect delays until the response crew has secured the situation," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency alerted on Twitter.

The issue was resolved shortly afterwards.

However, real-time traffic maps show congestion on the motorway from as far back as the Dominion Rd off-ramp.