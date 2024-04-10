A damaged manhole has closed off a northbound lane on Auckland's SH1 Southern Motorway. Authorities are working to fix it by about 6pm. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A damaged manhole has closed off a northbound lane on Auckland's SH1 Southern Motorway. Authorities are working to fix it by about 6pm. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Auckland motorists are being advised to find alternative routes or expect long delays as authorities work to fix a damaged manhole on a main motorway - with the work expected to take up to five hours.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has issued a traffic bulletin to alert people of the issue.

“NZTA is advising motorists that due to a fractured manhole on lane one of State Highway 1 northbound between Ellerslie and Greenlane, a section of the lane is currently closed.”





“The lane will remain closed until a crew can repair the entire manhole frame from 1pm today. This is expected to take approximately five hours - including curing time.”

Road authorities said they expected the lane would re-open by about 6pm.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 7:40AM

Due to a damaged manhole cover the left northbound lane between Ellerslie Panmure Hwy & Greenlane is temporarily closed. Merge with care to pass and expect some delays until emergency repairs can be affected. ^TP pic.twitter.com/I8BumV2eYx — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 9, 2024

“We understand that this work will take place over peak travel time and we apologise for any inconvenience. However, this is critical work to ensure the state highway remains safe and fit-for- purpose.”

The work comes after an earlier alert this morning - at 7.40am - that the left northbound lane between Ellerslie Panmure Highway and Greenlane had been temporarily closed because of the damaged manhole cover.

Drivers were urged to merge with care to pass the area and to expect some delays until emergency repairs could be done.

An image from a traffic camera showed congestion had built as a work vehicle could be seen stopped near the side of the motorway.