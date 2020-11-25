Auckland traffic: Crashes and breakdowns cause delays on motorway network

A crash is blocking the middle lane on the northwestern motorway just before St Lukes. Image / NZTA

It is a slow journey for some motorists around Auckland, as several crashes and breakdowns are causing delays on the motorway network.

The latest is a crash blocking a middle lane, citybound, on the north-western motorway.

Transport authorities reported the incident just before 9.30am and is just before the St Lukes Rd overbridge.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY, EASTBOUND - 9:25AM

A crash is blocking one middle lane citybound just prior to St Lukes Rd overbridge. Pass either side with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/LgBzBCNOm1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 25, 2020

Motorists are being urged to be careful while emergency services respond to the incident.

"Pass either side with care and expect delays."

Earlier, a breakdown heading northbound on the Auckland Harbour Bridge was causing delays after it was first reported at 8.55am.

It was cleared by 9.10am, however.

Just before 10am, the Auckland Motorways traffic dashboard reported it was taking about an hour to get from Albany to Manukau - via SH18/16/20.

That journey normally takes about half-an-hour, transport authorities say.

A crash on Auckland's SH1 this morning is causing long delays. Image / NZTA

On the other side of town, on the southern motorway after the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway, a serious crash was reported at 8.10am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert saying the crash was blocking two lanes.

People in the area were told to delay their journeys and to expect delays in both directions.

Motorists in the area were also advised to consider using SH20 - via the Waterview Tunnel - as an alternative route between the city and Manukau.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, NORTHBOUND - 8:55AM

A breakdown is blocking the left lane (lane 1 of 3) northbound currently. Pass with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/EDHVJenuq3 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 25, 2020

Meanwhile, a section of SH16 has reopened after a fatal crash, involving a pedestrian, about 5.30am.

The incident happened on Mill Rd, in Helensville, and saw the partial closure of the road between Parkhurst Rd and Pūriri St.

The area was closed at 6.30am and reopened by about 9.40am, NZTA said.

Police confirmed the pedestrian struck by a vehicle died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has since been notified.