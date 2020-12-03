Auckland traffic crash: Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Greenlane

Emergency services responded to the serious crash on Green Lane West.

A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Auckland this morning.

Emergency services responded to the serious crash on Green Lane West, in Greenlane, after reports someone had been struck just before 11am.

A police spokeswoman said: "The person is in a critical condition and will be taken to Auckland (City) Hospital."

CRASH – GREENLANE W, GREENLANE - 11:25AM

Eastbound lanes are CLOSED between Wheturangi Rd and Great South Rd following a serious crash. Follow directions of emergency services on site and expect diversions and delays to bus services normally operating on this route. ^MF pic.twitter.com/mK4GvXseJl — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) December 3, 2020

The road is closed between Whetūrangi Rd and Great South Rd.

Motorists are being told to avoid the area or expect "significant" delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has also been notified.