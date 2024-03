Labour leader Chris Hipkins was highly critical of the Government's Policy Statement on Land Transport. Video / Mark Mitchell

Two lanes have reopened on Auckland’s Southern Motorway after a crash forced them to close, causing chaos for commuters this morning.

The crash was blocking the two right southbound lanes on the Newmarket Viaduct, after Gillies Ave. The lanes were closed for 30 minutes this morning but have now reopened.

According to Google Maps, traffic was heavily congested for nearly 3km.

The NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists to expect residual delays.

UPDATE 7:10AM

This crash now fully cleared. Allow extra time as delays through the Spaghetti Jctn area slowly ease. ^TP https://t.co/JzuOZkgjYp — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 4, 2024