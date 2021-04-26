Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland traffic: Crash on Southern Motorway closes on-ramp near Ellerslie

Quick Read
A crash has closed off the Tecoma St on-ramp on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning. Image / Google

A crash has closed off the Tecoma St on-ramp on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning. Image / Google

NZ Herald

A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway has shut down an on-ramp near the suburb of Ellerslie.

Motorists are being told to expect delays as emergency services head to the incident near the Tecoma St on-ramp.

As a result, the on-ramp has been closed until further notice.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert to motorists just before 9.30am.

"Follow directions of emergency services and expect some delays."

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

- More to come -