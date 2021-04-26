Auckland traffic: Crash on Southern Motorway closes on-ramp near Ellerslie

A crash has closed off the Tecoma St on-ramp on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning. Image / Google

A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway has shut down an on-ramp near the suburb of Ellerslie.

Motorists are being told to expect delays as emergency services head to the incident near the Tecoma St on-ramp.

As a result, the on-ramp has been closed until further notice.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert to motorists just before 9.30am.

SOUTHERN MWY - 9:20AM

Due to a crash, the Tecoma St On-ramp is now closed. Follow directions of emergency services and expect some delays. More: https://t.co/5f4d75WvRF. ^MF pic.twitter.com/8tEqxc727l — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 26, 2021

"Follow directions of emergency services and expect some delays."

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

- More to come -