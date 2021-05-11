Auckland traffic: Crash on Northwestern Motorway causes long delays

Traffic is backed up towards Westgate and growing. Image / NZTA

Motorists heading into the city centre from West Auckland can expect long delays early this morning due to a crash.

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the Northwestern Motorway between the Lincoln Rd and Te Atatū Rd off-ramps.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the incident.

Long delays are expected heading into the city from West Auckland early today. Image / NZTA

"Allow extra time this morning with delays southbound from Westgate and growing," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

The crash, which was blocking the right southbound lane, was cleared by 6.50am. But the congestion is now very heavy.

NZTA's real-time traffic dashboard shows a drive from Helensville to the city - via State Highway 16 - is taking an hour and 56 minutes, as of 7am.