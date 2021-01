Motorists are warned to expect delays.

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The crash is blocking some citybound lanes on the bridge.

An image of the scene shows a truck blocking two lanes, while a car can be seen just to the side of it.

Motorists are being told to "expect delays".

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, SOUTHBOUND - 11:05AM

A crash is blocking the right lane (lane 4 of 4) citybound on the Harbour Bridge. Expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/CXcBaCZ6Lx — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 18, 2021

The NZ Transport Agency issued an alert just after 11am.