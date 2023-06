Convicted sex offender Sir James Wallace faces being stripped of his knighthood, why the Government's being called out after another slip closes a critical part of State Highway 1 and the Prime Minister heads to Shanghai while securing extra flights to New Zealand in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Supplied

A car crash has left traffic backed up on the Auckland Southern Motorway this morning during rush hour.

Waka Kotahi said a crash is blocking two right northbound lanes after the Takanini interchange.

Two out of the three northbound lanes were blocked by a spun-around ute that crashed into the barrier and car with head-on damage.

Waka Kotahi advised motorists to pass with extra care and expect delays.