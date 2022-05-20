Operation Ball has been ongoing and police made arrests today during search warrants in Mount Roskill. Photo / 123rf

Three men have been arrested seven months after a shooting in Mt Roskill, Auckland that left one person with serious injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton said the injured person was still recovering after the incident on Morrie Laing Ave on October 8 last year.

As part of Operation Ball, police executed a number of search warrants in Mt Roskill this morning where three men were arrested and charged with wounding and the commission of a crime with a firearm.

Two of the men were 27-years-old and the third was 21. They are scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Police also located and seized three illegal firearms, a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun and revolver, as a result of the warrants.

"The innocent victim in this incident suffered serious injuries and is still on the road to recovery," Salton said.

"The police investigation remains ongoing and we can't rule out further arrests being made."

A fourth man, 33, was also arrested during the search and has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He will appear at a later date.