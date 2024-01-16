The log flume ride at Rainbow's End. Screenshot / Rainbow's End

By RNZ

A ride at Auckland’s Rainbow’s End theme park has been closed until tomorrow morning, after it tipped over while people were onboard.

Ranbow’s End chief executive, Karen Crabb, said the log flume ride was caught as it was sliding down towards its end, tipping onto its side.

Crabb said the park’s staff immediately helped people out of the ride safely.

There were no injuries, but the people at the front of the ride got wet, she said.

Crabb described it as an “extraordinary event”.

She said there was no risk to passengers in the event of the ride tipping, other than getting wet.

Stuff is reporting it was the third time the ride had flipped today.

The ride was closed for the remainder of the day, as engineers checked the ride railings, and is due to re-open tomorrow.