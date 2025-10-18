Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland tenants ordered to pay $27k for dog‑damaged rental home

Catherine Hutton
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

There were hundreds of flies at the West Auckland rental property, along with a strong stench of dog poo and urine. Photo / 123RF

There were hundreds of flies at the West Auckland rental property, along with a strong stench of dog poo and urine. Photo / 123RF

A property manager was forced to cut her final inspection of an Auckland rental property short after being greeted by hundreds of flies, a strong stench of dog poo and urine-soaked carpet.

The Barfoot and Thompson property manager said she could barely enter the property due to the smell

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save