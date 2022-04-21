Theresa Matautia, 15, died in 2018. Her family have created a unique headstone in her honour. Image / Geoff Matautia

In life, Auckland teenager Theresa Matautia was obsessed with her cellphone and was always on it.

So when she died suddenly in 2018, her family decided to create a unique headstone in her memory - a giant replica of her iPhone.

Her brother, Geoffery Matautia, shared a short clip showing images of the memorial at a cemetery in South Auckland.

The clip was uploaded to popular videos sharing site TikTok and has reeled in 3.1 million views as of this morning.

"When my sister died, we made her phone her headstone because she was always on it," the caption on the clip reads.

The iPhone sits in the middle of the headstone and includes a group chat for seven people - Theresa's family.

A number of tributes have been included on the face of the iPhone plaque and have been made to look like text messages received at 12.30pm on Monday, February 3 - the day Theresa was born.

A message from Dad reads: "Thinking of you today, sweetheart, just like I do every day. I miss you and love you my lil angel."

There is also a message from Mum: "The memory of your little hand holding mine brings a warm glow to my heart. I miss you my beautiful daughter."

Theresa has four siblings - Geoffery, Giovanni, Nathaniel and Sieni - who have also sent a message: "Hi Resa, we miss you more than words could explain. Thank you for being best sister / roommate anybody could ask for. Until we meet again. We love you."

'Reach out' - a message to young people

She is also a niece to South Auckland hip hop artist Savage who wrote a song called Reach Out in 2019 in memory of Theresa.

Savage, real name Demetrius Savelio, spoke to the Herald about the heartbreak of losing his niece to a suspected suicide and revealed that he had tried to take his own life at the same age too.

In the music video for the song, featuring young Pacific singing group Tone6, Savage wears a T-shirt with an image of Theresa laughing and the hashtag: #ForTheresa.

"I just want you to know you're not alone. Dig deep. Reach out - and let it out," the rapper says at the start of the clip.

The TikTok video of the headstone has struck a chord with people from around the world; with many expressing their love to Theresa's family.

Some were unsure about the memorial, acknowledging it was a little too different for their liking. But many shared encouraging messages, praising the family's idea for such a unique way of remembering their loved one.

"One of the most unique ones I've seen. May she rest in peace."

A Bible verse is also included on Theresa's headstone: "The Lord is close to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."

Helplines for children and young people

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

thelowdown.co.nz – or email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626.

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available every day of the week, 365 days of the year, 11am–11pm. Online chat is available from 11am–10:30pm 7 days a week, including all public holidays.

National helplines

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP).

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO).

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Samaritans – 0800 726 666