Five teenagers allegedly stormed a dairy in Three Kings, Auckland, and tried to take cash but got trapped inside the store.

The incident happened at Duke Street Superette on the corner of Mt Eden Rd about 2pm yesterday. The group were allegedly in a stolen car, which they parked outside the store.

The alleged offenders set upon a shopkeeper but the victim managed to break free and flee, Detective Senior Sergeant Laura Hadwen said.

Workers nearby heard a commotion and came to help, Hadwen said.