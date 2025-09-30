Advertisement
Auckland teenager arrested after allegedly robbing 2 children at Westfield Albany

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The incident is alleged to have occurred near Westfield Albany on Friday morning. Photo / Michael Craig

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly threatening and robbing two children at an Auckland shopping centre.

The incident is alleged to have occurred near Westfield Albany on Friday morning.

Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Mike Rickards alleged three people approached two children, both aged 12, near the shopping centre.

