“From there they have made demands and stolen clothing as well as other personal items from the unsuspecting teenagers.”

Rickards said a man, 18, was arrested in Red Beach and would appear in the North Shore District Court on Thursday.

“We have charged the 18-year-old with demanding with menace.

“Meanwhile, we also located two youths, aged 13 and 15, who will be referred to Youth Aid.”

During the investigation, officers also recovered items stolen from two 12-year-olds in Albany on September 24.

Police are considering charges in relation to the Wednesday incident.

“It’s an awful experience for these young victims during school holidays to go through what they have,” Rickards said.

“Police hope that this provides some reassurance to the community that we are holding offenders to account while also recovering stolen property.”

