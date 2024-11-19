It comes after a pensioner from a small town in Central Otago said she felt she was “fleeced” after being charged over $160 for a 20-minute taxi ride in Auckland.
A company director linked to an Aucklandtaxi firm accused of “fleecing” customers with eye-watering fares says he is “absolutely shocked” at some prices being charged but has “no authority” over the fares charged by the drivers.
Speaking from his picturesque South Auckland home, Khalil Tajek told the Herald he was aware of some taxi drivers fleecing their customers “very often” because they have the ability to set their own fares.
He said drivers using his businesses have “made mistakes” in the past, charging customers $1000 to $2000 for a taxi ride. “They didn’t deliberately,” he exclaimed.
He said he was going to send an email on Monday night to all taxi drivers using Crown Eftpose - which he said was about 150 in Auckland and Hamilton - that if they were caught price gouging he would take his Eftpos services away from the driver.
He reiterated that not all taxi drivers were doing this, only a select few. He said he had never received more than one complaint about any select driver and seemingly operated on a two-strike basis.
Small Passenger Service Association spokesman Warren Quirke said he had received “multiple complaints” about Crown Cabs.
Tajek said he had not heard from the association but had been emailed twice a few years ago by the Commerce Commission regarding complaints of a similar nature - to which he said the customers should get in contact with him directly to “avoid this mess”.
The Commerce Commission confirmed it has had eight inquiries relating to Crown Cabs.
Simpson said anyone who believes they have been overcharged or charged an excessive fare can make a formal claim to the Disputes Tribunal.
“For other complaints - such as drivers refusing hires, failing to provide a receipt, or not charging the agreed fare - you should first contact the taxi operator directly.
“Operators are required to keep a record of complaints. If you’re not satisfied with the operator’s response, you can escalate your complaint through the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA).”
Tajek said taxi drivers are the losers when customers are charged excessive fares and it’s “not fair”.
“Not only Crown Cabs, the customer and public doesn’t trust taxis altogether ... Now the customer is scared of taxis. They would rather wait three hours for an Uber than ride with a taxi again,” he said.
Transport Minister Simeon Brown said that the “vast majority” of cab services are law-abiding and reliable.
“It is a shame to hear that a few rogue operators are intentionally misleading customers about public transport availability and charging excessively high fares. This sort of behaviour is unacceptable.”
Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.