The 68-year-old woman was visiting Auckland with her husband from a small Central Otago township. The couple were visiting their daughter and had bought tickets to the Coldplay and The The concerts on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
After the The The concert at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Auckland’s CBD on Thursday, the couple entered Aotea Square shortly after 11pm – wanting to get back to their daughter’s home in Mt Roskill before an early-morning flight back to Dunedin on Friday.
“When we got there he said it was going to cost $145 or something,” the woman said.
“The air was blue when he said the price.
“I abused him and I said, ‘Look this costs more than what it costs to fly up here mate’ and he just kept saying, ‘It’s metered lady, there’s the proof’ ... he got rather loud and it was raining so I just paid it.”
She and her husband had to be at the airport for their flight at 6am the following morning and wanted to get inside and get some sleep.
“I just didn’t want to stand there and go back and forth.”
It wasn’t until Saturday morning when the woman checked her bank statement and saw she was charged $163.43 by Crown Cabs – averaging out to be just over $17 per km.
“I just thought oh hell. They’re obviously operating at night thinking they can catch a few sheep under the weather ... [They’re] taking advantage of people going out and having a great time.”
She said she had the Uber app on her phone, but when the couple saw a line of taxis, they just wanted to jump in and get back to their daughter’s place.
“We just don’t want other people fleeced like we were.”
Small Passenger Service Association spokesperson Warren Quirke last month told the Herald he had received “multiple complaints” about Crown Cabs.
The agency investigated five cases of driver dishonesty, poor service or overcharging in the financial year 2022-23. Two drivers received a warning; two were entered into the agency’s system for a “compliance review”, a spokesman said.
Another issue is trying to negotiate a fare in the first place.