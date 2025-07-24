Secretary Grant Hewison said the beers essentially represent a loophole, with RTDs being limited to 6% ABV and no more than two standards per beverage.

“We would describe these products as court cases in a can, especially when they reach past 12%.”

He said with these beers, essentially one can leave you intoxicated and unable to drive.

Hewison said they’re more problematic than other high alcohol products like wine or soju as they’re carbonated, so they’re consumed quickly.

He said the products are sold in single 500ml cans for as cheap as $6, which can be easily stowed in a pocket.

Maori Warden Thomas Henry says the super strong beers are part of the public drinking problem in South Auckland Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland District Māori Wardens chair Thomas Henry said high-alcohol products worsened things for people already struggling with homelessness and mental health issues.

He said the beers are part of South Auckland’s public drinking problem, creating issues such as an Ōtara playground being removed .

Henry said they’ve been trying to educate liquor stores against selling the beers to vulnerable people.

He said it’s been frustrating, with owners telling him it’s not their job, to tell people what to do.

New Zealand supermarkets are taking differing approaches to high-strength beers. Photo / NZME, File

Foodstuffs said they work closely with their store owners to ensure alcohol is sold responsibly, including regular staff training and robust ID checks.

“We continue to monitor our range carefully, taking into account legal obligations, customer demand, and community feedback,” a spokesperson said.

Woolworths said it removed single cans of more than 7% ABV from all stores after consulting with regulatory agencies and community groups, but continues to sell multi-packs of high-strength beers.

Brewers Association Executive Director Dylan Firth is calling for a grounded discussion on the products. Photo/Supplied

Brewers Association executive director Dylan Firth said beers over 5% ABV make up only 11% of all sold in New Zealand in the year to March.

He said the industry’s total volumes of high strength beers has also declined by a third since 2022.

Firth said stronger beers are typically specialty or craft offerings intended for moderate consumption.

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee said she’s aware of concerns about high-strength beer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee said she’s aware of concerns high-strength beer and the potential harm irresponsible consumption posed.

“I’m continuing to engage with stakeholders and consider how regulation can reduce alcohol-related harm and contribute to the Government’s target of 20,000 fewer victims of violent crime by 2030.”

Lachlan Rennie is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist for Newstalk ZB covering science, defence, technology, community issues and general news.