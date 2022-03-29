A woman accused of threatening a teenager with a fake gun in a school student brawl at Ōtāhuhu has appeared in Manukau District Court. Photo / Supplied

A woman accused of pointing a gun at a girl's head during a fight between high school students will spend the next three nights in jail.

The 20-year-old appeared in the Manukau District Court this afternoon charged with threatening to cause grievous bodily harm and carrying an imitation firearm with criminal intent.

She was granted interim name suppression by Community Magistrate Lauolefale Lemalu and remanded in custody until her next hearing.

The charges come after a video was shared on social media last Thursday that showed a violent brawl between Ōtāhuhu College students at Sturges Park.

Towards the end of the video, a woman can be seen walking over to a young woman yelling "You touch my sister again, touch her, touch her".

She then points what police allege is a starter pistol gun at the girl's head.

"Get the f*** out of here right now," the woman yells while still holding the gun.

On Monday, Manukau ward councillor and former police officer Alf Filipaina said while the behaviour looked like something out of a movie, he believed it was a "one-off" incident.

Disciplinary action is being taken against students involved in the fight, Ōtāhuhu College told the Herald, and security measures have ramped up at the school.

Police say a starter pistol has since been handed in to police.

"The incident occurred after school hours, was not on school property and the person arrested is not a student of the school," Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan of Counties Manukau CIB said.

The woman is due to reappear on Friday.