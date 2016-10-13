"There is no excuse for failing to meet these basic employment requirements," said Labour inspectorate regional manager Kevin Finnegan. Photo / File

An Auckland strawberry grower has been fined $6000 for not providing proper records - including employment agreements for its employees - despite being warned earlier.

The Employment Relations Authority said A and J Zaknic & Sons Ltd, based in Kumeu in north-west Auckland, had failed to properly pay its seasonal workers and keep accurate records despite being given warnings.

An investigation was carried out by a labour inspectorate from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment after continuing to receive complaints from workers.

The inspectorate visited the farm between last November and February of this year and found the company had failed to provide written employment agreements or keep good records of holiday and leave granted to workers.

Labour inspectorate regional manager, Kevin Finnegan, said it was vital for those in the sector to meet obligations as an employer.