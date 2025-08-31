“There were a few roofs lifting as well.”

Counties Energy, the lines company for South Auckland, said 370 households it supplies did not have any power this morning.

“Last night our teams focused on making areas safe where powerlines were down and restoring power where possible. This morning the work continues with restoration expected to take most of the day, and in some cases into the night.” t

The Auckland Harbour Bridge was closed intermittently throughout the day as the gales blasted the city. MetService recorded gusts up to 108km/h at 2pm.

Gusts at Auckland Airport reached 115km/h, MetService said.

Heavy rain and strong winds caused long delays at Auckland Airport, leaving frustrated passengers stranded on planes.

One passenger said they had been waiting in the baggage claim area for more than two hours after arriving from Sydney at 4.45pm.

She told the Herald the luggage wasn’t being unloaded from any of the planes due to the weather.

A spokeswoman for Auckland Airport told the Herald this morning the terminals and airfield were operating “as normal” today.

“We expect to see the terminals, particularly the domestic terminal, a little bit busier than normal as airlines teams rebook travellers on disrupted flights. If you’re travelling, please check for any updates from your airline.

“Everyone across the airport system is working hard to get people where they need to be today and we ask for travellers’ patience.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

