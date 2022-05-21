Auckland Southern Motorway crash: Nine people treated by paramedics after three-car crash

The crash happened on the Southern Motorway just after 6.30pm. Photo / File

21 May, 2022 07:45 AM 2 minutes to read

The crash happened on the Southern Motorway just after 6.30pm. Photo / File

Nine people have been treated by paramedics after a three-car crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway this evening.

Emergency services were called to the "traffic incident" southbound on the motorway between the Papakura on and off ramps at around 6.38pm.

St John sent three vehicles to the scene and treated nine patients, with two people in a moderate condition, and the rest minor.

One person was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said they sent one fire truck - nobody was trapped and firefighters helped with scene protection.

A police spokeswoman said one lane was blocked but cleared within an hour.

This morning, two men died on the roads in separate crashes.

The first crash was at Convent Road in Otaki, north of Wellington, about 1.15am when a car went off the road.

"Sadly, one person died at the scene and two other occupants were taken to hospital in moderate conditions," police said.

The second man died in a single vehicle crash on Willowbank Road in Meeanee, south of Napier.

The car crashed into a pole around 4:30am, police said.

"Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene," police said.

Serious Crash Unit investigators are looking into the causes of both crashes.

And earlier this afternoon, one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on SH2, Karangahake.

The section of road was closed initially, before later being reopened.

Police have thanked motorists in advance for their patience.