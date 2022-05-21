Auckland Southern Motorway crash: Nine people treated by paramedics after three-car crash

The crash happened on the Southern Motorway just after 6.30pm. Photo / File

Nine people have been treated by paramedics after a three-car crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway this evening.

Emergency services were called to the "traffic incident" southbound on the motorway between the Papakura on and off ramps at around 6.38pm.

St John sent three vehicles to the scene and treated nine patients, with two people in a moderate condition, and the rest minor.

One person was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said they sent one fire truck - nobody was trapped and firefighters helped with scene protection.

A police spokeswoman said one lane was blocked but cleared within an hour.