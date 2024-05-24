Richie McCaw speaks out on rugby’s civil war, more Kiwis get the green light to evacuate New Caledonia and how a husband's ‘toxic’ actions almost cost this wife a race victory.

The Southwestern Motorway in Auckland is blocked with Saturday morning traffic already backing up.

Police said they were called about 10.30am to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 20 heading south near Onehunga, between the Gloucester Park Rd on-ramp and the Mahunga Drive off-ramp.

“The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays,” police said in a statement.

“There are no serious injuries reported.”

Google Maps traffic data shows vehicles heading south are backed up at least 2km from the crash site.