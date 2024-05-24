Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand

Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway blocked near Onehunga, drivers warned of delays

The Southwestern Motorway in Auckland is blocked with Saturday morning traffic already backing up.

Police said they were called about 10.30am to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 20 heading south near Onehunga, between the Gloucester Park Rd on-ramp and the Mahunga Drive off-ramp.

“The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays,” police said in a statement.

“There are no serious injuries reported.”

Google Maps traffic data shows vehicles heading south are backed up at least 2km from the crash site.

