Auckland Sofitel Hotel gang shooting: Further arrest made

Police respond to a shooting at the Sofitel in the Viaduct Harbour in April. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged for his role in firing a gun during the shooting at Auckland's Sofitel Hotel in April.

The man was arrested this morning and will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

He has been charged in relation to being a party to the discharge of a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and participating in an organised crime group.

More than 10 people have been arrested to date in connection with the Sofitel shooting, which police said stemmed from gang tensions involving the Mongols and Head Hunters.

Last month Police were still actively looking for a 26-year-old in relation to the shooting and warned he had access to firearms and could be dangerous.

NZ Police detective inspector John Sutton said inquiries into the incident are ongoing and Police are not ruling out further arrests.