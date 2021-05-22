Auckland Sky Tower Stair Challenge: Firefighters raise money for blood cancer sufferers

Lindsay Cameron, on his way up the tower, with a photo of a woman he was supporting with his climb. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Lindsay Cameron, on his way up the tower, with a photo of a woman he was supporting with his climb. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Admirers crane their necks below it, tourists whoosh to its viewing floors by cab and cable.

But few climb the Sky Tower's 1103 steps, and even fewer at speed with 25kg of firefighting equipment on their back.

Yesterday,

Gareth Dodd from the Genesis Energy Emergency Response Team did it in 9m 20s, the fastest of almost 1000 firefighters who thundered up Auckland's most high-profile landmark in the Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge.

Gareth Dodd, from the Genesis Energy Emergency Response Team, was shattered after reaching the top first. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei Fire Brigade's Ady McKenzie was the fastest woman, conquering the last step in 12m 56s.

No, they're not suckers for punishment.

The months of training and final, gruelling climb, will make the toughest of battles for others a little less so.

The firefighters, photos of cancer patients fixed to their helmets, yesterday raised a record $1,349,908 to help Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand support those with blood cancers and related blood conditions, and their families.

Firefighters climbed 1103 Sky Tower steps, at speed, to raise money for those with blood cancers. Photo / Supplied

The final tally beats the previous record of $1.3m in 2019 and takes the total raised as part of the challenge and in partnership with SkyCity in the past 17 years to more than $10m.

The tower, the tallest man-made structure in the Southern Hemisphere, was last night lit red to recognise the efforts of the 944 firefighters involved in the challenge - a fitting tribute, Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand chief executive Peter Fergusson said.

The Sky Tower has been lit in red to acknowledge the efforts of the fundraising firefighters. Photo / Supplied

"From humble beginnings, this iconic event has now reached the amazing milestone of raising over $10m during the event's history.

"Most importantly, this mammoth effort has helped tens of thousands of blood cancer patients during the most vulnerable time of their lives, proving that great things do indeed come from small beginnings."