The shooting happened in the Ōtara town shopping centre. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police have arrested a man a little over a month after a shooting at the Ōtara shopping centre in Auckland.

Officers became aware of the incident when a man turned up to hospital with gunshot injuries on November 7, police said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

“Yesterday, the Armed Offenders Squad executed a search warrant at a Manurewa address, and a 36-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident,” police said.

He was charged with attempted murder and will appear on Monday in the Manukau District Court.

"As the matter is now before the courts, Police are not in a position to make further comment."




