A house on Albert Rd in Manukau, South Auckland, can be seen with bullet holes through at least one window. Photo / Hayden Woodward

At least one person is understood to have been injured during a drive-by shooting in South Auckland overnight.

Police were called to a property on Albert Rd, in Manukau, after reports of a late-night shooting incident.

One of the home's windows was sporting up to five bullet holes.

Police officers at the scene of a shooting incident on Albert Rd, Manukau, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It is understood at least one person was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

It is not yet known how serious their injuries are or what condition they were taken to hospital in.

Several police officers were seen outside the property.

- More to come