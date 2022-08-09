Armed police on Fulljames Ave in Mount Roskill following a firearms-related incident. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are appealing to the public for help after a person was shot at an Auckland property overnight.

Emergency services were called to a house on Fulljames Ave, in Mt Roskill, after a report that a person had suffered a single gunshot wound about 3.10am.

Police say they believe an airgun was used.

One person was taken to hospital. Police said this morning that the victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A person is taken away in an ambulance after an alleged shooting in Mt Roskill, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police spokeswoman said inquiries are under way to establish the wider circumstances of the incident.

They are also asking the public for help - calling on anyone who may have information that may help their investigations to contact Police immediately.

A witness said a woman was put on to a stretcher and taken away in the ambulance at about 3.40am.

Several police officers - some armed - stayed outside the address, the witness said.

Can you help? Call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111