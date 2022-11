A shooting has taken place in Weymouth in the city's south.

A shooting has taken place in Weymouth in the city's south.

A person has been shot at an Auckland home overnight.

The incident took place at about 10.10pm yesterday at a house in Gibbons Rd in Weymouth in the city’s south.

“The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital,” police said.

Police are investigating and still making inquiries to work out what happened and where the people or person responsible for the shooting has gone.