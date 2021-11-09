Auckland shooting: New Lynn victim identified

Armed police swarm a property in Green Bay, following an earlier homicide at the New Haven Motel, New Lynn. Video / Michael Craig

Armed police swarm a property in Green Bay, following an earlier homicide at the New Haven Motel, New Lynn. Video / Michael Craig

The man "senselessly killed" in a shooting in New Lynn was a father of two young children, police say.

Police have named Robert James Hart as the man who died in a New Lynn driveway on Friday.

"Robert was senselessly killed in a driveway," police said today.

"He is survived by his two young children who will now grow up without their father in their lives."

Detectives are now working around the clock to bring justice to the 40-year-old's family, Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said.

"We are well aware that there are people in the community who know those involved and what they have done.

"Now is the right thing to do and contact police with what they know."

The fatal shooting in West Auckland "scared the living daylights out of" motel staff who were cleaning a room two metres away from where Hart died.

He was found injured on the driveway of a property on Great North Rd in New Lynn on Friday just after 10am, after police received reports of a firearm being discharged.

Police tried to perform first aid but the man died at the scene.

"A girl was cleaning a room right next door, about two metres away from where it happened," a staff member told the Herald.

"I thought it was a firework. I said: 'No, no it's only a firework' and she said: 'No someone has got a gun and they just shot that guy there'," the staffer said, who the Herald has agreed not to name.

Before the alleged shooting, a car was seen driving into the motel car park. Staff asked the driver to leave.

"This car drove in, parked across from the reception, it looked like one of the units' [guests], but I knew they weren't in there because the people had left," the staff member said.

"I went to tell them 'listen you can't park here'... then slowly they turned off, they went to the front of the gate where the letterbox is and everyone got out of the car."

* Anyone with information can contact the Operation Metals enquiry team direct on (09) 839 0602 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.