Auckland shooting: Multiple shots fired at vehicle in central city car park, person injured

Police stopped a van at gunpoint and detained the occupants after a shooting on Nelson St on Sunday night. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating after a man suffered a gunshot injury in central Auckland overnight.

Police were called to Nelson St about 1.25am today after reports of gunshots.

Detective Senior Sergeant Khush Kullar said when police arrived they discovered a vehicle in a car park with gunshot damage.

Bullet holes had pierced through the half-open passenger window of an old model white SUV with a missing front bumper and damage to its front wheel.

A photographer at the scene said the vehicle was in a Nelson St car park and the engine was still idling.

A man with a gunshot injury to his hand then approached police at the scene.

He was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition and is being spoken to by police.

A scene examination is still taking place today and armed police were standing guard at the car park earlier this morning.

Kullar said no arrests have been made at this stage, but police are making inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

They would also like to hear from any residents in nearby apartment buildings who may have filmed the incident, or part of it.

Police at the scene were unable to comment, but the Police Eagle helicopter was circling above.

The white SUV was on the roof of a Nelson St car park.

While police guarded the Nelson St car park, about a dozen officers descended on Queen St and armed police pulled over a Toyota Hiace van as part of its inquiries because it was in the area at the time of the shooting. The occupants were then seen to be handcuffed by police.

At the same time several police staff and an ambulance were also on Victoria St West between Federal St and Albert St as part of the response to this incident.