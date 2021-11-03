Auckland shooting: 20 shots fired into innocent Māngere family's home

Inspector Matt Srhoj on serious firearms incident in Māngere. Video / NZ Herald

A witness says up to eight shots were fired into an innocent family's house in what police say was a gang-related attack at the wrong property.

Children were among the occupants of the Māngere house and police say it was lucky no one was hurt or killed. A trampoline is in the front lawn of the property and can be seen from the street.

Forensic staff and detectives at the cordoned-off house in Yates Rd. Photo / Dean Purcell

Forensic staff and detectives are swarming the cordoned-off house in Yates Rd that was shot at multiple times last night, endangering the lives of a number of children inside.

Police were called at 11.35pm after multiple reports of gunshots being heard at a house in the suburban street - and a vehicle leaving the area at speed.

Bullet holes can be seen in the exterior. Photo / Dean Purcell

It comes just five days after gang tensions spilled over and shots were fired on the same Māngere East street.

"There were a number of children inside the house, who were extremely fortunate not to be seriously injured or killed by the gunshots," police said today.

"Police believe this incident was gang-related and that the offenders have targeted the wrong address – that of an innocent family with absolutely no gang connections."

Police said they were treating the incident "extremely seriously".

The police Eagle helicopter is flying over the property and a number of officers are patrolling the area today.

A staff member at the Yates Park Motel, near the house, told the Herald he heard around seven to eight gunshots.

He first thought they were fireworks and didn't think much of it, but then saw police cars arriving.

It was terrible to hear that an innocent family with children were involved.

Police have also cordoned off the house next door.

An elderly woman who lives behind both properties said she heard a loud "boom" sound and loud yelling and banging.

She thought someone was breaking into her home and she was scared because she lives alone.

She checked all her doors were locked and went back to sleep. She has lived in the area for 49 years and said the shooting incident is "out of the ordinary".

Young children lived at the property that was shot at and she would see them playing on the trampoline, and she would wave hello to the parents.

She said they were friendly and she had "no need to worry".

Other nearby neighbours have told the Herald they constantly hear motorcycles travel up and down the road, and sometimes see patched members.

One neighbour said early last week there was a procession of more than 20 motorcycles and cars that came down the road, and she took her children inside.

With two shooting incidents in one week she fears for the safety of her daughters and family and she said the community would be upset by the news.

Māngere has been the scene of gang conflict for months.

At the weekend - on the same street - a man, believed to be a King Cobra gang member, was run off his motorbike, and sounds of gunfire were heard.

The Māngere East road was cordoned off and police promised a heightened presence in the area.

A police spokesperson said while no one was injured in the incident a man was arrested and two firearms were seized.

A man was arrested and two firearms seized following an incident in Yates Rd, Māngere East. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Several people allegedly linked to the Rebels Motorcycle Club appeared in court yesterday and were granted bail.

They were charged with offences including arson and methamphetamine supply after police launched Operation Ryleigh in July to investigate alleged firebombings.

Some gang conflict in South Auckland this year has involved the relatively new Rebels arrivals and the more established King Cobras.

* If anyone has information that could assist police 105 and quote file number 211104/5280.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.