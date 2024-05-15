Junior doctors walk off the job, suspended Green MP Darleen Tana’s unpleasant milestone and Loafers Lodge dawn service in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Three men, including one in his 80s, have been charged with obstructing a detective investigating the killing of an Auckland security guard.

The trio, who do not include either of the men charged with the murder of Ramandeep Singh last year, were scheduled to appear in the Waitakere District Court this morning.

Court documentsreveal one of the accused is aged 82 and the other two are in their 40s and 50s.

They face three months in prison or a $2000 fine if convicted.

The case was earlier subject to allegations of witness intimidation, revealed the Herald in February.

The Herald understands the family of one witness was sent some of this evidence by people connected to one of the accused.

Police have been approached for comment.

Singh was found dead at the Royal Reserve car park a week before Christmas last year.

Security guard Ramandeep Singh, 25, was killed in Massey's Royal Reserve car park just after midnight on December 18. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A teenager and a man in his 20s were arrested soon after and are charged with murdering the 25-year-old Armourguard patrolman.

The older man is Lorenzo Tangira, a 27-year-old labourer, who lost name suppression last month.

Tangira is set to go to trial in June next year alongside a 17-year-old co-defendant who continues to have name suppression. A hearing has been scheduled for next month to determine if the teenager’s suppression should remain in place.

Singh moved to New Zealand in 2018 to pursue higher education on a student visa after completing his schooling in India.

An only child, he was born and raised in the village of Kotli Shahpur in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

In a post on social media, Armourguard said its community “has been shattered” by the sudden loss of Singh, who leaves behind a broken family and friends in mourning.

“For his parents, he wasn’t just a son; he was their only son, the pride of their lives.

“His death serves as a reminder of the risks our security personnel face every day when they go to work.”



