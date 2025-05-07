Her friend was one of the two people seriously injured in the crash.

“One second she was sitting beside me, the next she wasn’t there.”

The bus smashed into a tree on Elliot St, Pahurehure.

Blood gushed from a wound at the back of her head which occurred when her head slammed back against the seat during the crash.

She said her friend suffered head and back injuries as well as an injury to her hand. Her friend is still in Middlemore Hospital, while she recovers from her concussion at home.

The other person seriously injured remained on the bus until emergency services arrived, she said, and then was quickly rushed to hospital.

A fire chief at the scene said the passengers were mostly students, and he recognised Rosehill Intermediate and Rosehill College uniforms.

Eight people were injured when a bus crashed into a tree in South Auckland.

“We helped ambulance … there were a lot of walking wounded”, Papakura Fire Brigade senior station officer Brendon Lawson said.

Rosehill College sent an email to parents that said senior leadership went to the site as soon as possible to work alongside emergency services to support students on-site.

“We will continue to support whānau during this time.

“As usual, in times of high emotion, our guidance team will be available to offer counselling and assistance to our students.”

Three people were hospitalised after bus carrying school kids crashed.

Neighbour Param Singh woke to a “big noise”.

By the time he dressed and went out five minutes later, emergency services had arrived.

A St John spokesperson said eight people were injured.

Out of three people hospitalised, two were seriously injured and one was moderately injured.

“Two other patients self-transported to a local medical centre, in a moderate condition.

“The remaining three patients were assessed and treated at the scene.”

Auckland Transport director Stacey van der Putten said AT was working closely with emergency services and Ritchies to ensure a thorough investigation.

“This will have been a distressing incident for everybody onboard the bus and AT will be reaching out to passengers today to offer our support.”

