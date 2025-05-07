A schoolgirl who suffered a gash on her head and concussion in a bus crash said one second her friend was sitting beside her at the back, the next she was flying to the front.
Eight people, including the 14-year-old Rosehill College student who suffered a gash to the back of her head and a concussion, were injured after a Ritchies bus smashed into a tree on Elliot St, Pahurehure, just before 9am.
The teenager, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was sitting at the back of the bus with her friends on the way to school when she looked up and realised they were “way too close to the footpath”.
A split second later the bus crashed into a tree, smashing the front windscreen and sending passengers “flying”, she said.