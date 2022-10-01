Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Auckland school fundraiser mayhem: dance floor bashing victim has no memory

By
4 mins to read
Police were called and a person was hospitalised in the incident. Photo / File

Police were called and a person was hospitalised in the incident. Photo / File

A man whose ear was split in half in a dance floor bashing at a comedy fundraiser for an Auckland primary school says he has no memory of the attack.

Police are still investigating the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.