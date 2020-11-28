Auckland Santa Parade: Thousands brave the rain to get in the Christmas spirit

Onlookers brave the weather waiting for the start of the annual Santa Parade in Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Santa Claus is coming to Auckland's CBD this afternoon for the annual parade, and it appears not even coronavirus fears nor a dismal weather forecast will stop him.

The Farmers Santa Parade Auckland has begun this afternoon in the CBD running along Queen St from 1pm.

Veteran parade organiser Pam Glaser, who is running her 32nd parade, says this year's event has drawn media interest from as far afield as China and Germany because it will be "one of the few Christmas parades happening internationally this year".

"They are delighted that there is some Christmas cheer," she said.

There will be just one QR code to cover all sections of the parade, which is expected to draw more than 100,000 people.

Spectators will have to wear masks if they come into town on public transport, but will be free to take their masks off if they choose to while they watch the parade.

QR codes would be stuck on lamp posts throughout the route, which starts at the corner of Vincent St and Mayoral Drive behind the Aotea Centre at 1pm, runs down Queen St and finishes in Customs St East at about 2.30pm.

Santa parade participants wave to the crowds. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

"We took advice from the Ministry of Health and they said we need one QR code because, for example, if someone views the parade in Mayoral Drive but walks down Queen St to get a bus, their footprint is across the whole parade route," Glaser said.

Unfortunately, at the parade this afternoon, pundits won't be basking under the same cloudless skies enjoyed by thousands across the city yesterday, as showers are forecast through the day.

"The weather might lower numbers but we are really looking forward to it," said Michael Barnett, who chairs the Santa Parade organisation.

"It is still a great chance to celebrate Christmas and get into the festive mood. The parade must go on."

Covid had produced an unexpected bonus for Auckland's parade - a giant helium-filled Peppa Pig from Canada, who has never been available before.

"It's been impossible for us to secure her for the parade previously because she has been in all the Thanksgiving parades. Now that they are not taking place, she's free to come to us for the first time," Glaser said.

TVNZ Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry, fresh from being voted the nation's favourite TV personality, will lead off the parade, taking the role of Grand Marshal for the first time.

All inner-city roads will be closed between 11am and 5pm.

Free parking will be available in the Downtown and Victoria St parking buildings for vehicles parked before 11am and leaving between 2pm and 6pm.

Public transport is free on weekends for children aged 5 to 15 with registered AT Hop cards.