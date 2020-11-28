Auckland Santa Parade scam: Beware of page asking for money, organisers say

Showers are forecast in Auckland today for the Farmers Santa Parade along Queen St. Photo / File

Scammers appear to be trying to take advantage of the Christmas spirit, with a fake Auckland Santa Parade social media page asking people for their credit card details.

The official Farmers Santa Parade Auckland is due to take place this afternoon in the CBD running along Queen St from 1pm.

For several days a Facebook page called Farmers Santa Parade 2020 has been running, containing copied images from the official event.

It is promoting a live stream link for the event, and asks people to enter their credit card details.

Michael Barnett, who chairs the Santa Parade organisation, confirmed to the Herald it was a scam page.

"We haven't heard of anybody being scammed yet, but we want to make it clear none of our official pages are asking for any money.

"Sadly it shows the lowlifes we are dealing with, people trying to take advantage of others at this time of year."

They had contacted Facebook with concerns and to have the page removed, but had received no response, Barnett said.

He urged others who came across the page to report it also.

Unfortunately, at the parade this afternoon, pundits won't be basking under the same cloudless skies enjoyed by thousands across the city yesterday, as showers are forecast through the day.

It will be warm, however, with a high of 21C.

"The weather might lower numbers but we are really looking forward to it," Barnett said.

"It is still a great chance to celebrate Christmas and get into the festive mood. The parade must go on."