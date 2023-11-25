Auckland Santa Parade: Ready, sleigh-dy, go as thousands pack Queen St for a glimpse of Father Christmas

Daisy Iles, 7, with mum Louise and sister Lily. Photo / Lincoln Tan

The sun is out, the floats are ready and Santa is well and truly on his way.

Thousands have packed Auckland’s Queen St for the city’s Santa Parade that’s sure to bring a smile to kids from one to 92.

Daisy Iles, 7, has been waiting since 10.30am - coming with her mother Louise and sister Lily, 11.

Daisy’s written to Santa for a Friends Lego set this Christmas and can’t wait to see Father Christmas himself.

“I came here to see Santa and wanted the best seat to see him, and that’s why we came early,” she said.

Louise says Daisy is a “big fan of Santa” and said the last time they came for the parade was before Covid, and Daisy would have been too young to remember.

“This year is special because I think it’ll be the first time that she can really soak it all in,” she said.

Thousands have lined up Queen St ready for the parade. Photo / Lincoln Tan

The annual parade, a cherished holiday tradition, is set to kick off at 1pm.

With a performance from the iconic children’s entertainer Emma Memma to breathtaking floats, marching bands and impressive performers, it’s going to be a truly magical affair.

Santa will start to make his way through the streets of Auckland along with 4000 participants, performers and volunteers.

The parade is scheduled to conclude at 2.30pm, and what follows is the Santa’s Party which will run until 5pm.

This will include an appearance from Emma Memma as well as performances from plenty of incredible dance group performers.

Santa Parade team all ready to go. Photo / Lincoln Tan

We all know Santa, his reindeer and elves are the real stars of this parade, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t organised some festive friends to join him.

Leading the march down Auckland’s Queen St as Grand Marshal, is the one and only Warriors star, Shaun Johnson, who will be joined by The Hits stars Ben Boyce and Megan Papas, as well as Coast star Toni Street throughout the day.

For floats, Parade alums will see all their favourites like Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse inflatables, the Unicorn Princess Float and the GMA Fire Truck, as well as many more festive floats like Elf on the Shelf, the Christmas Train, North Pole Express, Santa’s Workshop and many more.

A brass band entertains pre-parade. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Along with the thousands of people participating in the event, your little ones will be pleased to know former Wiggle Emma Memma will be making a very special appearance at Santa’s Party around 3.05pm before Catboy, Owlette and Gekko from PJ Masks take the stage at 3.15pm.

Parade-goers will also have the chance to see Kiwi dance performers from Neverland Studios, who are scheduled to take the stage at 3.45pm.