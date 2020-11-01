Auckland runner who wanted new legs completes marathon in her fastest time ever

Paige Boyed with her running partner and mum Shelley were happy to complete the 11km Traverse in the Auckland Marathon raising $3000 for Starship Hospital. Photo / Dean Purcell

A slightly overcast day welcomed thousands of runners competing in the ASB Auckland Marathon this morning.

Among the almost 14,000 people who turned up was 23-year-old Paige Boyed who completed her fourth part-marathon, beating her personal best.

Boyed, who was born with spina bifida and amniotic band syndrome, told the Herald she didn't think she would be able to run again after an operation when she was 8 years old to strengthen her right leg left her unable to bend it.

"There's still a discrepancy in length and, because I can't bend it, my leg kind of swings out when I run."

But despite doctors warning that the complication could result in her never being able to run again, she proved them wrong and this morning completed her fourth part-marathon, raising more than $3000 for Starship Hospital.

Boyed said she had enjoyed the run and was already looking to next year when she might challenge herself to complete the half marathon instead of the 11km Traverse.

"It was really good. It was fun. I thought it was a good day."

She said her aim was just to get across the finish line, but she completed it in 1 hour and 37 minutes - her fastest time.

"It wasn't quite the time I was aiming for but it wasn't too bad - only a few minutes more than what I wanted."

The overcast weather helped keep the runners cool, she said.

The first race left from Devonport at 5.55am. The wheelchair categories were followed five minutes later by the ASB Marathon competitors.

A mix of young, old, fast and slow competed in the five races and made the most of the chance to run across the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Daniel Jones from Wellington was this year's winner, beating Michael Voss and Fabe Downs.

It has been an interesting year for Jones, who travelled to Kenya this year for a five-week training camp but because of Covid-19 stayed for five months.

"It is a pity we don't have the Aussies and other internationals here, but it is amazing to come back from that second place and get that win, it is pretty sweet," Jones said.

"Obviously we are one of the lucky countries where racing is under way. It is awesome to see so many people out here taking advantage of that, it is an awesome turnout, I think I can speak on behalf of everyone when I say it is just good to be breathing hard again."