An Auckland student was injured after being robbed by offenders pretending to be police.

A man has been arrested after armed thieves disguised as police officers robbed students in Birkenhead, Auckland, last month.

A 32-year-old man appeared over the weekend on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, committing a burglary with a weapon, and impersonating police.

Just after midnight on April 13, two men allegedly entered an address in Birkenhead, wearing what appeared to be high visibility police vests.

A police spokesperson said a man has been arrested after searching a Manurewa property.

He is due to reappear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.

Waitematā East Area investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said inquiries are ongoing to find the uniform reportedly used and confirm if it is a legitimate New Zealand police uniform.

“In general, Police staff will be clearly identifiable in uniform and will be carrying police identification that can be presented upon request. We advise anyone who is dealing with a representative or agency to question their identification if they are unsure.”

University student Ivan, who requested only his first name be used, said he felt more safe now knowing that one of the perpetrators had been found.

Ivan said at the time of the robbery he and his roommates feared the robbers would return because they stole their car keys during the raid, but left the cars behind.

“We were just really worried the robbers would come back again... or that they would do it to other persons,” Ivan said.

On the night of the robbery, Ivan returned home to find his flat turned upside down and his two flatmates fearing for their lives after the confrontation with the fake cops.

“[My flatmate] just told me, we’ve been robbed.

“Three guys... they just knocked on our door and they were wearing all the police uniform, they had [a lot] of gear and they showed my roommates a search warrant,” Ivan said.

Two of the fake officers searched the home while one of the thieves stayed with the students, pretending to question them.”

“They said that somebody said there are some illegal firearms in our home, so they have to search,” Ivan said.

A range of high-value items was stolen, including $15,000 in cash that was supposed to pay for one of the student’s university fees and two airsoft guns.

“My phone [was stolen], my backpack and some jewellery, two rings and one necklace,” Ivan said.

Ivan said he wasn’t sure yet whether the items that were stolen would be returned to the flatmates and he was waiting to find out whether the uniforms worn by the robbers were real.

