Armed robbers disguised as police officers have targeted two university students in Auckland, taking their personal belongings including cash and cars.

A police spokesperson said a group of men entered the student’s home in Birkenhead, threatened them and took a number of items on April 13.

“A forensic examination was conducted on the morning of 14 April,” they said.

“Police continue to make inquiries in relation to the matter, there is no further information available at this time.”

Roger Chen told the Herald that the men are thought to have had pepper spray and guns on them.

“Individuals dressed in police uniforms claimed to be law enforcement officials and entered a residence inhabited by international students,” said Chen.

“These individuals proceeded to rob the students, resulting in a significant loss of cash and the theft of several vehicles.”

“This incident has caused great concern and shock, as it not only threatens the safety and wellbeing of the victims, but also undermines public trust in law enforcement.”



