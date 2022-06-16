Thieves have targeted a Noel Leeming store in Auckland overnight - the second one in two days.
Police were called to the Noel Leeming St Lukes Mega store on the corner of St Lukes Rd and Wagener Place in Mt Albert, West Auckland, after reports of an attempted burglary.
It is understood the incident happened shortly after midnight.
However, thieves were forced to leave after their attempts to break through protected glass at the store failed. Huge bollards can also be seen outside the shop, installed in a bid to stop would-be ram-raiders.
A witness at the scene said it appears those involved tried to use a hammer to repeatedly hit the glass, but could not break through it.
Photos show multiple attempts at smashing the glass completely. Despite being damaged, the glass panels appear to be intact.
It is the second Noel Leeming store to have been hit by would-be thieves in two days.
On Wednesday, burglars smashed their way into the Noel Leeming shop on Pah Rd, in Royal Oak, at 3.10am, shattering windows at the entrance.
A police spokesperson said the offenders used a vehicle to force their way through an external gate before using tools to break into the store.
Fleeing in a vehicle, the burglars caused minor damage to a police car.
- More to come