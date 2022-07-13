Rebels Mangere chapter boss Mace Raymond Sitope, aka Ray Elise. Photo / Supplied

The president of an Auckland motorcycle gang chapter has pleaded guilty following a downtown New Year's Day fracas.

Mace Raymond Sitope, aka Ray Elise, president of the Rebels MC Māngere chapter, was one of three men charged in July last year following the attack.

He faced charges of injuring with intent to injure and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The latter charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of seven years.

He was represented by barrister Bradley Moyer in an arraignment hearing in the Auckland District Court before Judge Evangelos Thomas this afternoon.

The charges stem from an assault in the central city in the early hours of New Year's Day, 2021.

A summary of facts read by the Crown said the attack happened when Elise and his co-accused entered an alley off Customs St West about 2.30am.

An altercation erupted between Elise's group and another trio of New Year's revellers, all members of the same family.

The victims were punched and kicked repeatedly.

One sustained fractures in their leg requiring reconstructive surgery while another suffered a broken nose.

Elise was remanded on bail until September 7 when he and his co-defendants will be sentenced.

Judge Thomas said because one of the charges was injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm he was required by law to give Elise his first strike under the three-strikes legislation.

When the men were charged their gang chapter was embroiled in a violent tit-for-tat conflict with the local King Cobras for control of Māngere.

The stoush in the early months of 2021 bore similarities to the recent Tribesmen and Killer Beez conflict in that it was characterised by houses being shot up.

Cars were also torched.

He was granted bail after he was charged last year, with a condition not to associate with any Rebels MC members.

Elise, originally from Auckland, was formerly president of the Rebels branch in Victoria.

He was deported from Australia under the 501 legislation in 2020 and soon took over control of the Rebels in Māngere.

Under his control that Rebels chapter is said to have evolved into a more sophisticated and disciplined operation.