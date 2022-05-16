Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Auckland ram raids: Bottle-O Takanini liquor store targeted for second time in as many weeks

Police have cordoned off Bottle-o and Vodafone, Walters Rd Takanini following overnight burglaries. Video / Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

A liquor store in South Auckland is the latest store to be hit by ram raiders.

The Bottle-O Takanini on Walters Rd, in the suburb of Takanini, was targeted in a ram raid overnight.

Police were called to the scene about 3.30am after a vehicle reportedly ram raided the store.

The owner of the bottle shop, who arrived shortly after the incident, told the Herald at the scene this was the second ram raid in recent weeks.

He said the store was targeted by ram raid thieves about two weeks ago.

Asked how he felt about the situation, he said he was frustrated about the ongoing reports of ram raids in the community - particularly as many of those involved were young people.

"The police - their hands are tied," he said.

The thieves made off with an undisclosed amount of alcohol.

The aftermath of a ram raid at the Bottle-O Takanini in South Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward
