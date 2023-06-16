Flooding has impacted train services around Auckland - with trains on the Onehunga line currently suspended until further notice.
Auckland Transport (AT) alerted the suspension at 11.42am.
AT said people should catch scheduled buses instead.
Bus routes 30 and 309 between the city centre and Onehunga go via Newmarket.
AT recommended route 298, between Onehunga and Ellerslie train station, for transfers onto Southern Line trains to Britomart.
“Scheduled buses are accepting all AT HOP cards and rail tickets on the Onehunga Line,” AT said.