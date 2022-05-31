A switcher carriage came off the tracks this morning near St John in Auckland. Photo / Darren Masters

Three people have been injured after a shunt locomotive derailed this morning in Auckland. All Eastern Line trains have been cancelled, causing rush-hour delays for commuters.

KiwiRail said the locomotive came off the tracks near Hannigan Drive, St Johns, about 1.25am, damaging a section of the track including a turnout and set of signalling points.

KiwiRail acting chief executive David Gordon said it was too early to determine the cause and a full investigation would be undertaken.

Three people were injured when the engine derailed early this morning. Photo / Darren Masters

"Regrettably, three of our team were injured – one was treated on site and two were taken to hospital for observation," said Gordon.

Gordon said staff were working to reopen the line as soon as possible.

Auckland Transport has organised replacement buses to leave from Eastern train stations, but is asking commuters to allow extra time for travel and to check train statuses before travelling.