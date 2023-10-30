Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland private school seeks suppression after deputy principal convicted for child sex abuse images

By
3 mins to read
Lawrence Stephens was a teacher for 25 years before he was fired when he was prosecuted for possessing the most serious child abuse and bestiality images.

Lawrence Stephens was a teacher for 25 years before he was fired when he was prosecuted for possessing the most serious child abuse and bestiality images.

A wealthy Auckland school has gone to the High Court in a bid to stop its name being published in connection with its former deputy principal imprisoned for possessing child abuse and bestiality images.

Lawrence

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand