Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland port vs mayor Wayne Brown: The battle for control

Simon Wilson
By
14 mins to read
Cruise ship berthed at Queens Wharf, January 2023. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Cruise ship berthed at Queens Wharf, January 2023. Photo / Brett Phibbs

IS IT war?

Just one week after Wayne Brown became mayor of Auckland, he wrote to the board of Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL). He told them he expected: 1) Better health and safety; 2)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand