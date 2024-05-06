Police hunt for Ponsonby shooting suspect, Hamas accepts a ceasefire deal and which cars Kiwis rank the best to drive in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A review is under way following the rescue of a 3-year-old boy from the water at the Mt Albert Aquatic Centre.

A spokesperson for Belgravia Leisure, which operates the centre on behalf of Auckland Council, said they will investigate the incident.

“On the afternoon of 4th May 2024, emergency services were called to assist with an incident involving a 3-year-old who was retrieved from the water at Mt Albert Aquatic Centre.

“At the time of the incident, the venue’s fully trained lifeguards administered immediate care and performed lifesaving first aid, whereby the child was breathing prior to the emergency services arriving on site.”

The child was taken to hospital by ambulance in a serious but stable condition.

“As per all major incidents, we are currently undertaking a thorough review of the sequence of events to better understand any causal factors contributing to the incident, and the venue will work through the consideration of implementing any safety recommendations.

“Our primary concern is those involved in the incident and we kindly request patience whilst we ascertain all of the details.

“The health and safety of our guests is always our primary objective and our thoughts remain with the young boy and his family, as well as those impacted at the time,” the spokesperson said.

Auckland Council’s principal pools and leisure specialist Garth Dawson said that at around 4pm a lifeguard at the Mt Albert Aquatic Centre performed a successful rescue and resuscitation procedure after seeing him in distress in the water.

“Our thoughts are with the child and their family – we wish them a full and speedy recovery.

“I’d like to thank Belgravia staff for navigating this incident with such a high degree of proficiency and expertise.”

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a water incident around 4.15pm involving one person at the pool on Alberton Ave.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received a call at 4.08pm and sent two ambulances, one rapid response unit and one manager.

“We have transported one person in a critical condition through to Auckland City Hospital.”

A post on the pool’s Facebook page said “Due to a medical event, the pools are closed [lane pool and wave pool] and will reopen tomorrow at 7am.”